The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night.

The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday.

Over the past few years, many ceremonies were held with social distancing and masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s nice to get back to more normal settings with family and friends gathered to celebrate these grads.

From all of us at 7 News, good luck in your future endeavors.

