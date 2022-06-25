Advertisement

Dozens of dogs cool off in Seaway Splash Competition

By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Farther, faster, and higher. That’s what more than two dozen, four-legged athletes were looking to get Saturday afternoon with the return of Clayton’s Seaway Splash Competition.

Dogs from around the North Country took to the air and to the pool, all looking to be named top dog.

It was the first time back in two years for the event.

Dogs competed in the heat throughout the afternoon.

The K-9′s each got two jumps, with prizes given for both the dog who had the longest catch in the air, and for the longest jump overall.

“It take a lot of confidence and more training that you might think. At first, just getting them used to swimming, because not all dogs are natural swimmers, and then you start with a little bit of distance, and then you work your way up into the bigger stuff,” said Madesyn Alexander, Trainer with BKL Air Dogs.

“Really, it’s just encouraging. The farther they jump, the better you feel. The more exciting it is,” said Mariah Philibert, Trainer with BKL Air Dogs.

Hoax, a four and a half year old Dutch Shepherd, had the winning jump from the morning’s group. The Theresa native, competing for Splash A Rama launched themself 27 feet 8 inches.

