Exploring local foods

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering some local food initiatives this summer.

Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about them.

Here are some of the opportunities to explore local foods this summer:

Harvest of the Month Cooking Workshop at SoZo Teen Center, June 27 4:30-5:30 PM: live food demonstration and an opportunity for teens to practice their culinary skills making a recipe with locally sourced beef and strawberries.

Weekly Farm Fresh Food Shares from O&E Farms for sale to the public at LeRay Medical Center every Friday from 1:30-2:30 July 1 – August 5. Customers who attend the accompanying nutrition workshop and pay with EBT will receive half off! This program is also running at several other locations for residents of these apartments: Curtis, Centennial, Henry Keep, Milltown Meadows, and more!

The Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program expands to all Samaritan Healthcare Centers in Jefferson County: Qualifying patients can receive a prescription for 6 weeks of nutrition workshops and 6 weeks of fresh local produce valued at $20/week or $120 for the entire series. Workshops are held Wednesdays and Saturdays in conjunction with the Watertown farmers markets.

Farmers Market Food Demos at the Wednesday and Saturday Watertown Farmers Markets all summer. Stop by and say hi to CCE SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educators!

Farmers Market Cooking Classes at Flower Memorial Library Tuesday, July 12 at 6 PM and Wednesday, August 10 at 1:30 PM.

