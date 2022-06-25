Hochul calls for extraordinary session for gun safety

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An extraordinary session of the New York State Legislature is set for next week.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement to try and pass new gun safety legislation in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen.

The 6-3 ruling now allows owners of firearms in New York to carry and conceal permitted pistols in public areas.

Previously, pistol permit holders had to prove a need to carry a concealed weapon.

The combined meeting of the state senate and assembly is set to begin at 12 PM on June 30th.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.