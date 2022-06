WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the region sunny and warm the next few days. Expect lows tonight near 60.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the middle 80′s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs near 90. There is a chance of late day showers.

Monday will be cooler with the risk of showers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.