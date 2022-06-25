Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls NY, passed peacefully on (date), at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Center in Canton, NY with loved ones at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls NY, passed peacefully on (date), at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Center in Canton, NY with loved ones at her side. She was born on February 21, 1919 to Alfred (Fred) and Nellie VanSant Town in Russell, NY.

Kathleen leaves behind two daughters Sharon Hanniwell Niagara Falls Ontario Canada, Gail (Jim) Baxter, Hannawa Falls NY; grandchildren Susan Blanchard, Deanna Clougherty, VickyMartin, Jennifer Schultz, Deborah Choinski, Mark Hanniwell, and Kim Anderson; as well as great grand children, great great grandchildren and great great great children, and several nieces and nephews in Colorado. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Ralph (2003) , her daughter Donna Ross (2021) son-in-law Dr. David Hanniwell, her brother Salem “Bud” Town and his wife Avis.

Kathleen began a business career at an early age in her parents General Store in So. Russell, NY. Kathleen married Ralph E. Gilmore on July 4, 1936.

In the early 1950′s she worked for Leonard Thomaris Insurance Agency in Potsdam and developed an interest in the insurance business. Within a year, she was licensed and established the Potsdam Insurance Agency where she remained committed to her clients and the insurance agency until her retirement in the early 1980′s. Kathleen and Ralph spent several winters in Myrtle Beach with old and new friends, on and off the golf course.

Kathleen also enjoyed a variety of endeavors , including bowling, camping with family and friends, knitting, sewing, being an active member of the Hannawa Falls Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. In the late sixties she learned to play golf with her husband and became members of the Potsdam Town and Country Club, enjoying golf leagues and playing a variety of regional golf courses. She is remembered as a compassionate and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, as well as a successful business women.

Sincere thanks to the loving compassionate care of the staff at Maplewood. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands in Hannawa Falls or a charity of choice.

A private funeral service will be held under the direction of the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences and memories can be sent @https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.garnerfh.com&c=E,1,5d8i-GBs79frtM5-gA5Oi53uaOUiBvVinysVJV3E7twLEqK2ky5qmadD5bIaPWvrpR0I_yhOLTHGjpaBMNJFQQ8yB3PLcnJzuT1FPj8-kOVpLLO6cXo,&typo=1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.