North Country LGBTQIA+ community reacts to landmark reversal of Roe V Wade

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - “Love for me might be different than for someone else, and it’s okay. It’s okay that it’s different. It’s okay that love looks different in all these ways,” said Katie Taylor.

“I believe that everyone has a right to love who they want to love and be who they want to be,” said New York State Supreme Court Justice Bernadette Clark.

Beliefs and rights. Two topics that have been on people’s minds since the landmark decision by the Supreme Court Friday to overturn Roe v Wade, a nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling that legalizes abortion in the United States.

“The job of a judge is to look at the case, analyze it. Look at the law, and the precedent, and then make your decision,” said Clark.

In the wake of Friday’s decision, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said there were other cases he believes the Supreme Court should reconsider. Including the 2015 decision that established same sex marriage rights.

“I think that we are moving backward, and that we are having right taken away from people. The thought of losing marriage equality and the right for LGBTQ people is terrifying,” said Taylor.

A fear that for some in the LGBTQ community, extends past the words written on a court document.

“As the mom of a gay son, I worry about him everyday. I worry about him being attacked, I worry about him being, you know, I worry about his safety. I worry about all the people that I know and love here, and not being able to have the same rights that I have,” said Taylor.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Bernadette Clark says she is ethically unable to comment on the rulings of the Supreme Court, but did say what love means to her.

“Love is love, and love is an individual thing for everyone. No one should ever be told not to love someone, or not be with who they want to be with,” said Justice Clark.

Justice Clark was the first to perform a same sex marriage ceremony in the 5th Judicial District, which includes Jefferson County.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.