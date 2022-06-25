Advertisement

Report: Braxton Moral, 20, becomes youngest lawyer in country

Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University...
Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A 20-year-old man in Kansas continues to add to his impressive resume.

KWCH reports Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.

Moral shared those previous educational accomplishments with KWCH, and he went on to pursue a law degree from Washburn University.

Moral explained how he found out about passing the bar exam in a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where Clarkson introduced him as “America’s youngest lawyer.”

The 20-year-old Braxton reportedly is the only student in Harvard’s history to graduate from the university and high school at the same time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused leaving scene after crash with buggy
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street

Latest News

Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Legal expert says Supreme Court abortion ruling will cause "increased schism between states"
Legal expert says Supreme Court abortion ruling will cause “increased schism between states”