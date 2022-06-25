River Pride returns to Clayton for weekend celebration

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - As Pride Month rolls on, so do the celebrations in the North Country.

River Pride returned to Clayton this weekend, beginning Thursday night. The LGBTQIA+ community gathered in Centennial Park Saturday morning for a flag ceremony and boat parade.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Bernadette Clark was on hand as the key note speaker.

“I believe that people should have their dreams, and they should decide what they want for themselves. That’s why I wanted to make sure I was here to support the LGBTQ community,” said Clark.

Along with the flag ceremonies Saturday morning, there were family friendly activities like face painting and story time at the Little Bookstore.

River Pride wraps up Sunday with a Brunch at Di Prinzio’s Kitchen and more activities at Grindstone Winery.

