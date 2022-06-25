Advertisement

Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper adopted a dog after he rescued it from the side of the highway. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road.

The agency said it was first alerted about the dog on June 15 by a good Samaritan saying the animal was lying in the heat on the side of Interstate 75.

WVLT reports Trooper Tudors arrived and gave the dog water, food and shade before taking it to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, officials said Tudors adopted the dog and named her Princess.

Animal control services said the dog continues to receive treatment but will be able to go to her new home soon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work underway on one of the boats being built at MetalCraft Marine in Watertown.
Watertown manufacturer eyes expansion
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused leaving scene after crash with buggy
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street

Latest News

It’s been an up and down 3 weeks to the start of the 2022 PGCBL season for the Watertown Rapids.
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids players look to overcome early season adversity
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night.
The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night
The first summer block party of the season just took place in Watertown Friday night.
Watertown Summer Block Party series kicks off Friday