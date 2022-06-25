Watertown CitiBus service to Thompson Park begins for season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Summer Saturday CitiBus service to Thompson Park is up and running for the season.

The A-2 Washington street bus will make a stop at Thompson Park in place of its normal stop on Washington Street by Watertown High School.

The A-2 route will not be servicing by the high school or Washington Street medical plaza on Saturdays during this time.

Picnic baskets and coolers will be allowed on the bus.

There are two drop off / pick up points in the park are by the playground and across from the pavilion near Zoo New York.

The A-2 route begins at the Centennial Driveway bus stop.

Drop off and pick up times are at 10:40 AM. 12:00 PM, 1:20 PM, 2:40 PM, 4:00 PM, and 5:20 PM.

The Saturday service to the park is in effect through August 27th.

