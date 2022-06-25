Advertisement

Watertown Summer Block Party series kicks off Friday

The first summer block party of the season just took place in Watertown Friday night.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first summer block party of the season just took place in Watertown Friday night.

It was the first time one was held on Public Square since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, headlined this time around by local band Annie in the Water.

The event is hosted by Watertown First and heavily sponsored by the Watertown Local Development Corporation.

There were close to 40 vendors present and plenty to do for the kids.

There will be two more block parties held this summer, the next one is scheduled for Friday, July 29th.

