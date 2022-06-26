Graduation Day at Belleville Henderson has seniors reminiscing

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s new beginnings for the senior class at Belleville Henderson Central School as Sunday was graduation day.

Graduating senior, and Jefferson County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Hyman says it’s an exciting day.

“I think it’s a great culmination of the things me and my classmates have been able to accomplish over the past 4 years. I think it’s also a celebration of the things we’ll achieve in the future,” said Hyman.

Although this chapter is coming to a close, Many of the students in the school are just starting their academic careers, like Kambylle Allen. She’s already taken a number of college classes to prepare for her new life at Onondaga Community College. There, she’ll be studying art through a rather unique lens: psychology.

“I’ve always wanted to break down what people have gone through to make the pieces,” said Allen.

Sheldon Spencer has been attending trade school for HVAC work throughout the tail end of his time at Belleville Henderson. Like most students, he says he’s found himself reminiscing on graduation day.

“Overall, sports is something I’m going to miss a lot, because it’s something that brings all of our friends together and we enjoy it a lot,” said Spencer.

Belleville hosts students from preschool through grade 12. Laura Zehr has been there that entire time. Before she attends Nazareth College to study French Language Education, she says she’d like to thank the faculty that made her experience special.

“I think I’m going to miss my teachers. My teachers are all very supportive. They taught me that it was okay to be myself and I think I’m going to miss that one on one time with them,” said Zehr.

Best wishes to the graduating Class of 2022 at Belleville Henderson, and all high schools across the North Country.

