“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7 News that she feels as if half the population had their rights taken away.

“I have a daughter who lives in Rochester, and I also have one who lives in Fort Worth, Texas. So, you know, Red as you can get, and Blue as you can get, pretty much. And I don’t feel like today they have the same rights. And that disturbs me,” says Marcia Kettrick.

Kettrick says she was about 18-years-old when Roe v. Wade gave women the right to get an abortion. She says she never thought it would ever be overturned.

Governor Hochul says New York will remain an abortion-safe state.

