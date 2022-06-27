Advertisement

Becoming less humid by afternoon

There's a lot of sunshine in the 7-day forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WWNY) - The day starts mostly cloudy and humid with a few passing showers, but by afternoon it will be mostly sunny, dry, and less humid.

A cold front will move through and knock down the dew point, which measures the amount of moisture in the air.

It will be somewhat cooler than the weekend. Highs will be around 70 degrees, right around where temperatures started.

It will be nice sleeping weather tonight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday could also start with a few early morning showers, but it will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny with a very small chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and 78.

Friday will be partly sunny and 88.

It will be partly sunny with a 70% chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and 78 on Sunday.

