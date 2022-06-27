Brian A. Hatch, 31, of Redwood

Brian A. Hatch, 31, of Barnes Settlement Rd., passed away, Thursday evening, June 23, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Brian A. Hatch, 31, of Barnes Settlement Rd., passed away, Thursday evening, June 23, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on October 4, 1990 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert L. Flath and Penny A. Savage and attended Alexandria Bay schools.

He was a dishwasher at the Riverboat Restaurant & Bar, Alexandria Bay, NY, for a time.

Brian enjoyed hockey, NASCAR and was part of the pit crew for Justin Burns at the Can-Am Speedway, LaFargeville, NY.

Survivors include his mother, Penny A. Hatch, Redwood, NY; two sons, Hayden Hatch and Payton Hatch, both of Hammond, NY; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Tabitha and William Burns, Hammond, NY and Regina and Harold Brow, Watertown, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be 1 pm, Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Rossie Community Center, 918 CR-3, Redwood, NY 13679.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

