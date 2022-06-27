Advertisement

Canton police seek public’s help solving car break-ins

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton police are asking the public for help as they investigate car break-ins in the village.

Two of the burglaries happened last Thursday and Friday in the parking lots of different hotels.

A purse, wallet, iPod and other valuables were taken.

Police are working with video evidence, but if you saw something you’re asked to call them at 315-386-4561.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7...
“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn
Rudy Guiliani
Rudy Giuliani attacked Sunday while campaigning for son Andrew Guiliani
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals

Latest News

Watertown pool
It was 90 degrees so why were Watertown’s pools closed?
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on abortion, gun rulings & Lowville graffiti
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Billing errors leading Ogdensburg’s hospital to cut staff, outsource work