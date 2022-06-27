Canton police seek public’s help solving car break-ins

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton police are asking the public for help as they investigate car break-ins in the village.

Two of the burglaries happened last Thursday and Friday in the parking lots of different hotels.

A purse, wallet, iPod and other valuables were taken.

Police are working with video evidence, but if you saw something you’re asked to call them at 315-386-4561.

