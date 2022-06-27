Advertisement

Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton, 91, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton, 91, of the Old State Road died peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.   Burial will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Riverbank Sunnyside Cemetery in Naumburg, New York.  A full obituary will be published tomorrow. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

