Clayton Community Concert Band

June 28 at 7:30 pm
Concert, June 28 Tuesday, 7:30 pm
Concert, June 28 Tuesday, 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Clayton Community Band Concert

Tuesday, June 28, 7:00pm

Doors open at 6:30pm

Tickets are $8/$6 (Balcony Center/Everwhere Else)

Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315-686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri)

The Clayton Community Band is conducted by Richard Badour. Selections will include music from many different styles and time periods that are sure to please audience members of all ages. The band is looking forward to presenting a full season of concerts this year with some special features celebrating our village’s sesquicentennial. The June concert will include a patriotic celebration.

Our band is made up of members that come from all over the North Country. Although many live in Clayton, Watertown or surrounding communities in Jefferson County, some of our musicians travel from St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties. We have a few members from even farther away who spend summers in the Clayton area and we welcome them back to play with us each year.

