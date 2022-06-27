Cranberry Lake woodcarver has a flock in stock

Emily Griffin takes us to Cranberry Lake to learn about traditional decoy making from a woodcarver who’s been at it for nearly seven decades.

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - “Okay, my name is Bob Jones, my business is called St. Lawrence River Decoys, and we make fish and duck decoys,” Bob Jones said. “Swans, geese, loons -- and we sell unfinished fish, and they go all over the country.”

Jones has been “hatching” fish and birds from wood for 69 years.

Years ago, I was 13 years old, and we wanted to go duck hunting, but we couldn’t afford to buy decoys,” he said. “So, a friend of ours’ dad was one of the best carvers in the country so he showed us how to carve decoys and it just stuck from there.”

He was hooked. With years of practice and hundreds of ideas swimming through his head, he’s perfected the craft.

“We start out with planks of white pine that we buy, then we lay it out and bandsaw it and then cut it on one of the machines,” he said. “Then they’re all sanded on our sanders.”

Bob Jones of Cranberry Lake has been making decoys for 69 years. (WWNY)

He’s taken his decoys to shows across the country and sold to companies like L.L. Bean and Abercrombie and Fitch, but he and his wife, Linda, especially love selling locally.

“Schools buy them for kids to paint,” Jones said. “Kids paint them, adults paint them, we make ornaments out of them, all kinds of things.”

The most one of his works has gone for was $6,200. But money aside, Jones says this keeps him young.

“For me it’s just creating something with your hands, something to make and put on the water and watch ducks come to it” he said. “Now I’m 82. I do it for my self-satisfaction, but I still spend seven days a week in the shop.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.