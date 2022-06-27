Delores “Dee” Tuttle, 79, of Lowville

Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Delores “Dee” Tuttle, 79, of Rural Avenue Lowville, passed away Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

All are welcome to attend a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville with the Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. A luncheon at Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW will immediately follow the graveside service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville VFW on Wednesday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

She is survived by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Tuttle; three children and their spouses, Lisa and Duane Moshier of Croghan; Bill and Sandi Tuttle of Watertown; Rebecca and Donald Davis of Colorado Spring, CO; twelve grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindy Larkins of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, Michael Walrath in 2013; and a brother-in-law, Amasa Larkins.

Dee was born November 30, 1942 in Lowville, a daughter of the late John Gavin and Helen Roy Gavin Hickok. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1961. On December 15, 1973, she married William Tuttle in Lowville New York. Their marriage was later blessed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church by Rev. David Wisniewski. Dee worked for Ver’s Restaurant and Grahams Five & Dime Store. She then worked for Lowville Academy in the cafeteria for 28 years, retiring in 2005.

Dee was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, and St. Therese’s Guild and St. Peter’s Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 Ladies Auxiliary, serving as past President in 1989, and was an active member of the Lowville Fire Department Auxiliary. Dee enjoyed camping, being with her family, crocheting potholders and knitting dish cloths to give away to family and friends.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

