Advertisement

Detectives: second child was victimized by accused rapist

Douglas Monroe
Douglas Monroe(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man, who was accused last week of raping a young girl, allegedly assaulted another child.

On Monday, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s detectives additionally charged 36-year-old Douglas Monroe with forcible touching.

Monroe is accused of forcibly touching the intimate parts of a 14-year-old girl in the town of Lisbon earlier this year.

Last week, he was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree criminal sex act, and first-degree sexual abuse.

Monroe allegedly had sex with the child over an 18-month period in the city of Ogdensburg and the town of Lisbon beginning in July 2021.

According to court documents, the assaults began when the child was 12 and continued after their 13th birthday.

Monroe continues to be held without bail in the county jail.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7...
“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn
Rudy Guiliani
Rudy Giuliani attacked Sunday while campaigning for son Andrew Guiliani
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Pool
Mechanical problems delay Ogdensburg pool opening