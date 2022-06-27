Detectives: second child was victimized by accused rapist

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man, who was accused last week of raping a young girl, allegedly assaulted another child.

On Monday, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s detectives additionally charged 36-year-old Douglas Monroe with forcible touching.

Monroe is accused of forcibly touching the intimate parts of a 14-year-old girl in the town of Lisbon earlier this year.

Last week, he was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree criminal sex act, and first-degree sexual abuse.

Monroe allegedly had sex with the child over an 18-month period in the city of Ogdensburg and the town of Lisbon beginning in July 2021.

According to court documents, the assaults began when the child was 12 and continued after their 13th birthday.

Monroe continues to be held without bail in the county jail.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing.

