Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire.

Video sent to us by John Lovely shows the early scene along Main Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Thick black smoke filled the air above the abandoned building.

City officials said the building has no power running to it.

The fire broke out between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

