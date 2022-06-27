Advertisement

Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg

The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire(John Lovely)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire.

Video sent to us by John Lovely shows the early scene along Main Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Thick black smoke filled the air above the abandoned building.

City officials said the building has no power running to it.

The fire broke out between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7...
“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn
Rudy Guiliani
Rudy Giuliani attacked Sunday while campaigning for son Andrew Guiliani
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals

Latest News

A pro-choice rally was held in Watertown Monday.
Pro-choice rally draws crowd in Watertown
Watertown pool
It was 90 degrees so why were Watertown’s pools closed?
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on abortion, gun rulings & Lowville graffiti