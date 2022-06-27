Jefferson County SPCA: sweet Gilgamesh

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gilgamesh came to the Jefferson County SPCA at the beginning of April as part of a hoarding case.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he had some stomach issues for a while but is in good health now.

He is about 3 years old and would likely do well in just about any home.

The shelter has lots of cats available, is overwhelmed with kittens, and has several dogs and a couple of Guinea pigs. There even a few birds on the way.

You can stop by the shelter to see what pets are available. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or at the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260 to learn more.

