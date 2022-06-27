Advertisement

Jefferson County SPCA: sweet Gilgamesh

Jefferson County SPCA: sweet Gilgamesh
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gilgamesh came to the Jefferson County SPCA at the beginning of April as part of a hoarding case.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he had some stomach issues for a while but is in good health now.

He is about 3 years old and would likely do well in just about any home.

The shelter has lots of cats available, is overwhelmed with kittens, and has several dogs and a couple of Guinea pigs. There even a few birds on the way.

You can stop by the shelter to see what pets are available. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or at the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260 to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7...
“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn
Rudy Guiliani
Rudy Giuliani attacked Sunday while campaigning for son Andrew Guiliani
Money
Landlords could be eligible for grants for apartment improvements
As Pride Month rolls on, so do the celebrations in the North Country.
River Pride returns to Clayton for weekend celebration
Joseph F. Durgin III, 74, died suddenly on the evening of Saturday, December 11 in Sarasota,...
Joseph F. Durgin III, 74, formerly of Watertown

Latest News

Zwanzigstein Festival
Z Fest celebrates Mennonite heritage
Water faucet
Watertown Dialysis asks patients to reschedule after water main break
Bob Jones of Cranberry Lake has been making decoys for 69 years.
Cranberry Lake woodcarver has a flock in stock
Wake Up Weather
Becoming less humid by afternoon