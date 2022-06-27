Kevin G. Therrien, 69, of Watertown

Kevin passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital Wednesday, June 22nd. He was 69 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Kevin G. Therrien will be 10:00am Friday, July 1st in Lyman Cemetery, Town of Lorraine, Rev. Doug Hosmer officiating. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will follow the committal at the VFW Post 1400, Watertown, on Friday from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.

Kevin passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital Wednesday, June 22nd. He was 69 years old.

Born in Watertown November 03, 1953, Kevin was a son to Frank Gregory and Madeline B. (Nemier) Therrien. He was educated locally.

Kevin started North Country Roofing & Home Improvement. He later worked at Ronnie Granger Paving for several years. Kevin was also employed with Salty Sam’s Seafood and TJ Paving.

Kevin loved music and played with many local bands in his youth, namely Night Wing, Prefix, & Manics. His first band, Vibrations, was founded with his longtime friend, James Desormeau. More recently, his love for music continued, playing with such bands as Cadillac Jack and the Dodge City Band.

Kevin’s true passion, however, was dairy farming and classical country music.

Kevin is survived by his son, Aaron R. Clemons of Watertown; his companion of 20 years, Becky Barse of Regis Falls; his siblings, Gordon (Diane) Therrien of Adams Center, Val (Chuck) Desormeau of Watertown, Kenneth (Brenda) McConnell of Watertown; and his stepbrothers, Roger Sorrell of W. Columbia, Texas, Dale (Jo) Sorrell of Opelika, Alabama, Gene (Dierdra) Sorrell of Depaulville, Jack (Char) Sorrell of Watertown.

Besides his parents, Kevin is predeceased by his stepfathers, Roy McConnell, Lloyd Sorrell.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

