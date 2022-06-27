Advertisement

Local lawmakers react to governor’s extraordinary session on guns

Gun
Gun(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - On the heels of the Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York state gun law, Governor Hochul is calling the state legislature back for a special session to talk about new gun safety measures.

Hochul calls the decision reckless and reprehensible. The decision by the Supreme Court found New York’s restrictive handgun carry permit laws to be unconstitutional.

“It’s not what New Yorkers want. We should have the right of determination of what we want to do in terms of our gun laws in our state,” said Hochul.

The governor will bring back the state legislature for a special session Thursday. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District) is unsure what’s to come next.

“My thoughts are, what is she going to do? What is she going to put out there? I haven’t seen anything. She hasn’t put anything out there as far as what we’re going to be voting on,” he said.

The Supreme Court declared that New York’s laws requiring that gun owners prove they have a “proper cause” to carry handguns in public violated the Second Amendment’s Constitutional right to “keep and bear arms” and that it also violated the 14th Amendment.

With that law now reversed, Governor Hochul will look to sign new legislation which could include restricting concealed weapons in “sensitive locations” like government buildings and bars.

While Blankenbush says carrying in a government building should be limited, he’s unsure what else the governor will bring to the table. Any official bills have yet to be released.

“To comment on what she’s going to be proposing, I’m guessing. But I’m guessing I’ll probably be a no,” he said.

We didn’t reach Senator Patty Ritchie. Assemblyman Mark Walczyk took to Facebook it’s “gonna be an interesting week.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

