Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The finance officer of the Massena AMVETS organization faces charges after an internal investigation revealed money missing from the group.

Police arrested 68-year-old Mark Phillips of Norfolk on a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

According to AMVETS Post Commander Fred Cockayne, club officers started an internal audit in 2020 and discovered that $44,700 was missing.

Cockayne said the organization is solvent.

“We’ll survive,” he added.

Phillips was released on his own recognizance. He was expelled from AMVETS.

