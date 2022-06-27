Advertisement

Mechanical problems delay Ogdensburg pool opening

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mechanical problems are delaying the opening of Ogdensburg’s public pool.

The Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool was scheduled to open Tuesday.

Officials say city employees are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

You can keep up to date on when the pool will open on the city’s website and on the recreation department’s Facebook page.

