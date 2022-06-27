Mechanical problems delay Ogdensburg pool opening

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mechanical problems are delaying the opening of Ogdensburg’s public pool.

The Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool was scheduled to open Tuesday.

Officials say city employees are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

You can keep up to date on when the pool will open on the city’s website and on the recreation department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.