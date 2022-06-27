Advertisement

Memorial Service: William A. “Bill” Chapin, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for William A. “Bill” Chapin will be 7 pm Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at the Parkside Bible Church, Eastern Blvd., Watertown.  An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 6 pm at the church.

Mr. Chapin, a lifelong resident of Watertown, businessman and outdoor enthusiast, passed away  in Florida on May 16th, 2022.

To view the complete obituary and leave a condolence for the family, please go to www.reedbenoit.com.

Reed & Benoit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown pool
It was 90 degrees so why were Watertown’s pools closed?
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on abortion, gun rulings & Lowville graffiti
Investigation
Canton police seek public’s help solving car break-ins
Candles
Barbara Ann Young, 81, of Harrisville

Obituaries

Candles
Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton, 91, of Carthage
Candles
Shane F. Weller, 60, of Potsdam
Candles
Raymond O. Quenneville, 85, of Massena
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Billing errors leading Ogdensburg’s hospital to cut staff, outsource work
Kevin passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital Wednesday, June 22nd. He was 69 years old.
Kevin G. Therrien, 69, of Watertown