Memorial Service: William A. “Bill” Chapin, of Watertown
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for William A. “Bill” Chapin will be 7 pm Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at the Parkside Bible Church, Eastern Blvd., Watertown. An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 6 pm at the church.
Mr. Chapin, a lifelong resident of Watertown, businessman and outdoor enthusiast, passed away in Florida on May 16th, 2022.
Reed & Benoit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
