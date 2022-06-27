Advertisement

Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A motorcycle crash in St. Lawrence County sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on East DeKalb Road in the town of Hermon.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle, 39-year-old Darren Caldwell of Norfolk, failed to negotiate a right turn, exited the road, and hit a mailbox.

Both Caldwell and his passenger were ejected, police said.

According to troopers, Caldwell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment while his passenger was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital.

Police did not disclose the passenger’s name.

