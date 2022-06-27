NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A New York City man will spend 10 years in federal prison after he admitted to conspiring to transport multiple kilograms of heroin and cocaine to Lewis County from 2014 to 2019.

Forty-eight-year-old Shakespeare Cruz was sentenced Monday in a federal court in Syracuse. As part of a plea deal, he admitted he conspired to transport the drugs from New York City to be redistributed when they arrived in the north country.

Cruz was also sentenced to a five-year term of supervised release after he’s released from prison. He’s also ordered to forfeit $200,000 of proceeds from drug trafficking.

