Advertisement

Ogdensburg to change police dispatching starting Friday

St. Lawrence County dispatcher
St. Lawrence County dispatcher(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - This Friday marks the beginning of a shift in police dispatching for Ogdensburg as the city looks to force St. Lawrence County’s hand.

By the end of the year, the city plans to phase out the handling of emergency calls by city police administrative lines, leaving police dispatching up to the county - a practice long in place for fire and EMS calls.

That phased approach will start this Friday for emergency calls during the third shift, the second shift on September 1, and the first shift on December 1.

Those dates were laid out in a letter to County Attorney Stephen Button in February.

“We’ve just been met with resistance, evasion, and just quite frankly impediments all the way around. They’ll talk about technology enhancements, not having the capacity, but again, this is something that should have been done more than 25 years ago when the rest of the county transitioned to this,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Steve Jellie.

Just before the weekend, Jellie sent an email to County Legislator David Forsythe reiterating those dates.

Forsythe said Monday that a test run last summer seemingly went off without a hitch.

Last year, some county leaders said county-wide consolidation of police dispatching would speed up response times.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7...
“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn
Rudy Guiliani
Rudy Giuliani attacked Sunday while campaigning for son Andrew Guiliani
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals

Latest News

Theodore TOO will be docked in Clayton through Saturday.
Theodore TOO docks in Clayton
Gun
Local lawmakers react to governor’s extraordinary session on guns
A pro-choice rally was held in Watertown Monday.
Pro-choice rally draws crowd in Watertown
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg