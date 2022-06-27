Ogdensburg to change police dispatching starting Friday

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - This Friday marks the beginning of a shift in police dispatching for Ogdensburg as the city looks to force St. Lawrence County’s hand.

By the end of the year, the city plans to phase out the handling of emergency calls by city police administrative lines, leaving police dispatching up to the county - a practice long in place for fire and EMS calls.

That phased approach will start this Friday for emergency calls during the third shift, the second shift on September 1, and the first shift on December 1.

Those dates were laid out in a letter to County Attorney Stephen Button in February.

“We’ve just been met with resistance, evasion, and just quite frankly impediments all the way around. They’ll talk about technology enhancements, not having the capacity, but again, this is something that should have been done more than 25 years ago when the rest of the county transitioned to this,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Steve Jellie.

Just before the weekend, Jellie sent an email to County Legislator David Forsythe reiterating those dates.

Forsythe said Monday that a test run last summer seemingly went off without a hitch.

Last year, some county leaders said county-wide consolidation of police dispatching would speed up response times.

