Pro-choice rally draws crowd in Watertown

A pro-choice rally was held in Watertown Monday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Stand up and fight back.” Those words could be heard echoing through the streets of Watertown Monday evening.

Around 100 people made their voices heard in response to last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe vs. Wade.

The march was organized by Planned Parenthood of Northern New York.

Along with speakers from the organization, there was a 26-second moment of silence, representing the 26 states across the U.S. that have some sort of law banning legal abortions.

The group marched through Public Square and finished in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Arsenal Street.

“We should be so much further than where we are now. We need to continue fighting for our access to safe legal abortion, for the right to health care, for the right to choose, and for women’s rights around our country,” said Corinne Barber, Planned Parenthood.

The march was one of several taking place Monday around the north country.

