Rain overnight and cooler on Monday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers will continue on and off overnight as a cold front slowly moves through.

Monday we will have a few left over rain showers in the early morning hours before clearing out by 10 AM. Most of the day Monday will remain dry before a few scattered rain showers move in during the late afternoon hours. Highs will stay in the upper 60s to around 70 for Monday.

Tuesday we will have a slight chance of rain showers early in the morning before becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon as highs get into the lower 70s.

Wednesday will also have a slight chance of rain with highs getting to the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday is the first day if July and it will feel like it. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a slight chance of rain.

