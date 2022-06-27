Advertisement

Raymond O. Quenneville, 85, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Raymond O. Quenneville, 85, a longtime resident of Laurel Avenue, passed away Friday morning, June 24, 2022 at Massena Hospital after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10am -12:00 PM on Friday, July 1 followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Nate Beachy, officiating.  Burial will follow services in Louisville Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’ choice.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.

