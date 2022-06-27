Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani attacked Sunday while campaigning for son Andrew Guiliani

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, was attacked Sunday.

That’s according to the team of Andrew Guiliani, who is running for Governor of New York State.

They say Giuliani, 78, was attacked by a worker at a ShopRite supermarket on Staten Island while campaigning for his son Andrew Giuliani and that the incident has left him shaken.

NY gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani has issued the following statement:

”Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left wing attacks. As governor, I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again. This message has resonated with voters throughout my campaign, leading up to Tuesday’s primary.”

Rudy Guiliani was recently in the North Country campaigning for his son. Last week, he stood beside Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, speaking about reducing crime.

