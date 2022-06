POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Shane F. Weller, 60, of Midtown Apartments, tragically passed away late Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital from injuries he received following a moped accident on Monday.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam however are incomplete at this time.

