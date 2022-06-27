Sunday Sports: Rapids beat Boonville on home turf

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back in action Sunday afternoon at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds hosting Boonville in a PGCBL East division matchup.

The Rapids were looking to bounce back from a tough 9-4 loss to Oneonta Saturday night.

At the bottom of the 2nd, the Rapids get on the board when Tyree Bradley gets all of his pitch for a solo home run over the wall in right center: 1-0 Rapids.

Still in the 2nd, Connor Maxwell draws the bases loaded walk, forcing home Rob Conley: 2-0 Rapids.

Then it was Aidan Maxwell with the bases loaded walk. That brings home Owen Parliment, increasing the Watertown lead to 3-0.

Jake Humes follows with a shot that goes off the wall in right for a base hit. Jonah Shearer and Connor Maxwell score: 5-0.

Rapids go on to beat Boonville in a slugfest 11-9.

Former Watertown High lacrosse star Jillian Girardi just finished up a successful Division 1 lacrosse career at Northwestern this year, but her playing days aren’t over just yet.

Girardi had her best season in 2022, her 5th year playing at Northwestern, scoring 52 goals and dishing out 10 assists for 62 points.

Girardi was one of 25 finalists for the Teewarton Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top women’s lacrosse player, helping the Lady Wildcats make it to the Final 4.

Girardi thought she had played her final competitive lacrosse game until she was drafted to Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, a new professional lacrosse league for women.

”It kind of came as a shock to me that I was able to get drafted. It was 15 people out of all Division 1, D-2, so it was kind of cool that I was one of them and I’m able to continue this during the month of July and August,” said Girardi.

Girardi says that when she was playing high school lacrosse for the Lady Cyclones, she never imagined that she would have the opportunity one day to play lacrosse professionally after her college career was over.

”Absolutely not. I think this league kind of shows that this sport is growing, and that it’s getting more popular, and that there’s more awareness to it, so that’s kind of cool. I never would have thought that this would have been a thing when I was in high school. I was never able to see girls play professional lacrosse. There was no USA team, there wasn’t anything. There’s just been so much growth within my 5 years at college of the sport and I think that’s pretty cool,” said Girardi.

Girardi says she’s looking forward to her chance to play at the professional level with some former lacrosse players that she looked up to while playing the sport at both the high school and college level.

”I’m just expecting to kind of have fun. Really just go at it with some of these girls that I’ve looked up to also because there’s also people that are way out of college, so kind of be able to play with so many different people that have played the sport,” said Girardi.

After her stint with Athletes Unlimited is over, Girardi says that’s not the end of the line with her involvement with lacrosse. She says she would like to take her knowledge of the game and put it to work as a coach.

”I think I’m gonna stay in lacrosse and stay in coaching. So I’m looking for coaching jobs collegiate level, possibly D-1, D-2 if that’s the end of the day. If I have to come back and coach through high school that would be cool, too, but I think I just want to stay in the sport as long as possible. Kind of inspire other minds all around the world,” said Girardi.

Whatever lies ahead for Girardi, look for her to be successful in whatever the future holds for her.

