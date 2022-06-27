Advertisement

Theodore TOO docks in Clayton

Theodore TOO will be docked in Clayton through Saturday.
Theodore TOO will be docked in Clayton through Saturday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - An iconic tugboat from a Canadian children’s television series made its way to the Thousand Islands.

The Clayton Fire Department’s fireboat and a crowd of visitors helped welcome Theodore TOO to the dock at Frink Park in Clayton Monday afternoon.

Theodore TOO is a reproduction of the television character Theodore Tugboat from the CBC series of the same name. The visit is part of the village’s 150th celebration.

“The Theodore recently was purchased by a gentleman in Ontario so it brought him into the Great Lakes and he hasn’t made a visit to a U.S. port in years and years so for us, knowing he was in the region, we jumped on the opportunity to make this happen and draw a number of folks to our community,” said Michael Folsom, co-organizer of Theodore TOO’s visit.

