Theodore TOO docks in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - An iconic tugboat from a Canadian children’s television series made its way to the Thousand Islands.

The Clayton Fire Department’s fireboat and a crowd of visitors helped welcome Theodore TOO to the dock at Frink Park in Clayton Monday afternoon.

Theodore TOO is a reproduction of the television character Theodore Tugboat from the CBC series of the same name. The visit is part of the village’s 150th celebration.

“The Theodore recently was purchased by a gentleman in Ontario so it brought him into the Great Lakes and he hasn’t made a visit to a U.S. port in years and years so for us, knowing he was in the region, we jumped on the opportunity to make this happen and draw a number of folks to our community,” said Michael Folsom, co-organizer of Theodore TOO’s visit.

Theodore TOO will be docked in Clayton through Saturday.

