Troopers investigate possible St. Lawrence River drowning

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a possible drowning in the town of Cape Vincent over the weekend.

Troopers say they responded to 33753 Old Farm Road shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, where they, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, found the body of 61-year-old Mary Mara of Cape Vincent in the St. Lawrence River.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicated she drowned while swimming. They say there were no signs of foul play.

The victim’s body was taken to the Jefferson County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

