Advertisement

Troopers investigate possible St. Lawrence River drowning

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a possible drowning in the town of Cape Vincent over the weekend.

Troopers say they responded to 33753 Old Farm Road shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, where they, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, found the body of 61-year-old Mary Mara of Cape Vincent in the St. Lawrence River.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicated she drowned while swimming. They say there were no signs of foul play.

The victim’s body was taken to the Jefferson County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7...
“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn
Rudy Guiliani
Rudy Giuliani attacked Sunday while campaigning for son Andrew Guiliani
Money
Landlords could be eligible for grants for apartment improvements
As Pride Month rolls on, so do the celebrations in the North Country.
River Pride returns to Clayton for weekend celebration
Joseph F. Durgin III, 74, died suddenly on the evening of Saturday, December 11 in Sarasota,...
Joseph F. Durgin III, 74, formerly of Watertown

Latest News

Zwanzigstein Festival
Z Fest celebrates Mennonite heritage
Jefferson County SPCA: sweet Gilgamesh
Jefferson County SPCA: sweet Gilgamesh
Water faucet
Some town of Watertown residents asked to boil water following main break
Bob Jones of Cranberry Lake has been making decoys for 69 years.
Cranberry Lake woodcarver has a flock in stock