Watertown Dialysis asks patients to reschedule after water main break

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown health care facility was without water Monday morning and is asking patients to reschedule their appointments.

Watertown Dialysis on Summit Drive experienced a water main break on Sunday and crews were still working Monday morning to get water back on.

A representative says the crews have fixed the leak, but they’re working on pressure issues before the water is turned back on.

If you have an appointment, Watertown Dialysis asks you to call either the charge nurse at 315-508-7049 or the main line at 315-779-2140

Watertown Dialysis says they do have a backup plan if the Department of Public Works can’t get water back on.

They say they intend to have water at some point Monday.

