Your Turn: feedback on abortion, gun rulings & Lowville graffiti

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most of your feedback this week is about the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. The ruling striking down legalized abortion nationwide leaves states free to restrict or ban the procedure:

These are very personal decisions that the government should never make for us.

Cheryl Steiner

Life wins...They followed the Constitution.

Nancy Lynne Owens Kio

This isn’t about “life.” It’s about control.

Brandon Johnson

The Supreme Court also struck down a New York gun law, saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense:

Shall not be infringed. Pretty easy to understand.

Andrew Shaw

All those cheering this decision may feel different when they are shot over an argument about a parking spot.

Steven Petrus

Three teens are accused of spray-painting graphic images and slurs on sidewalks and signs around Lowville:

Criminal AND stupid.

Susan Powers Washburn

Maybe New York should give them more than just a stupid appearance ticket and maybe they will learn a lesson.

Joseph Richter

