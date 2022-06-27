Your Turn: feedback on abortion, gun rulings & Lowville graffiti
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most of your feedback this week is about the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. The ruling striking down legalized abortion nationwide leaves states free to restrict or ban the procedure:
These are very personal decisions that the government should never make for us.
Cheryl Steiner
Life wins...They followed the Constitution.
Nancy Lynne Owens Kio
This isn’t about “life.” It’s about control.
Brandon Johnson
The Supreme Court also struck down a New York gun law, saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense:
Shall not be infringed. Pretty easy to understand.
Andrew Shaw
All those cheering this decision may feel different when they are shot over an argument about a parking spot.
Steven Petrus
Three teens are accused of spray-painting graphic images and slurs on sidewalks and signs around Lowville:
Criminal AND stupid.
Susan Powers Washburn
Maybe New York should give them more than just a stupid appearance ticket and maybe they will learn a lesson.
Joseph Richter
