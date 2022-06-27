Z Fest celebrates Mennonite heritage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zwanzigstein Fest – you can call it Z Fest – is celebrating its “Dreissig Jahr.”

Zwanzigstein is German for 20 stones. Dreissig Jahr is German for 30th year.

Bernadine Schwartzentruber is vice president of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association, said there will be food, activities, and demonstrations of how things were done in the old days.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Mennonite Heritage Farm at 8778 Erie Canal Road in Croghan.

Admission is a free-will donation.

You can find out more at mennoniteheritagefarm.com.

