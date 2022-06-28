Advertisement

116th Assembly hopefuls cast primary ballots

Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Primary elections were in full swing across the state Tuesday as the public had a chance to vote for who they want to represent them

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and poll workers say it has been decently busy throughout the morning and they expect it to pick up as the day goes on. Polls close at 9 p.m.

One race to highlight is the race for the 116th Assembly District.

Lisbon businesswoman Susan Duffy voted in Waddington Tuesday morning. She is running in the 116th on the Republican ticket against Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray, who cast his vote at the church of the Nazarene in Watertown.

The seat is up for grabs after current Assemblyman Mark Walczyk announced he is taking a run at state Senate.

Both candidates say they are feeling great about their chances.

“We’re just going to go in and as long as people show up to vote today, I think we have a really great shot at this and we’ll be celebrating,” Duffy said. “Regardless of what happens, we will be celebrating.”

“Feeling good about, confident and you know we put in a good effort, the whole team executed well,” Gray said, “and you know I had a great team behind me that did a lot of the mechanical type of work that goes along with the campaign.”

See our rundown of primary races.

