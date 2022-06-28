2 face several drug charges in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two people face several drug and other charges in Lewis County.

Members of the drug task force say they assisted the sheriff’s office on May 10 with arrest warrants for failure to appear in court for 27-year-old Jesse Lee, who’s listed as homeless, and 28-year-old Rebecca Lynch.

Both were found in a Main Street apartment in Glenfield. Lee was arrested without incident and Lynch was found hiding in a closet.

During the arrests, police say, drug paraphernalia was in full view, so they obtained a warrant to search the apartment.

Seized were three grams of fentanyl, four grams of meth, eight envelopes of either heroin or fentanyl, 12 strips of suboxone and a suboxone pill, a throwing star, and various paraphernalia.

Lee was arrested on June 8 and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Lynch was arrested on June 17 and faces the same charges.

On June 22, Lowville village police asked the task force for assistance with a lockbox that Lee had when he was arrested on June 8 in connection with a stolen four-wheeler while he was out on bail. After obtaining a search warrant, police say, they found 15 grams of meth, six suboxone pills, digital scales, and drug packaging.

Lee has remained in county jail since his June 8 arrest. Lynch is in jail stemming from her June 17 arrest.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.