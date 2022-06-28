Advertisement

Arnita Wells Clark, 74, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arnita Wells Clark, age 74, of Norfolk, passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on June 27, 2022. At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Clark family can be shared at Garner Funeral Service.

She is survived by her son, Jason (Norfolk); her daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Joshua Jacobs (Corning); her two beloved granddaughters, Kaylie and Alyssa Jacobs, sisters Patricia (Bruce) Winters, Kathie (Tom) Hazen and Sharon (Wayne) Demcsak; brothers Gary Wells and Bruce (Carolyn) Wells; and her three fur-grandchildren, Otis, Callie and Sawyer.

She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Arthur C. Clark Jr.; her parents Basil Wells and Theda Fadden Wells; sister Mary (Donald) Kearns and brother James Wells.

Arnita was a 1969 graduate of the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Watertown. She worked for many years as the nurse for the Norwood and Brasher Falls Head Start programs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Furnace St., Norfolk, the Norfolk Hepburn Library, 1 Hepburn St., Norfolk or the Norfolk Volunteer Rescue Squad, 7 Sedwick St., Norfolk.

