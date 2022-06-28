Assembly, sheriff & local races on the line in 1st of 2 primary days

(WWNY) - Tuesday is primary day in the north country and across New York state.

Republican voters have to pick the next Jefferson County sheriff, the likely winner for the 116th state Assembly district, and a candidate for governor.

Democrats are picking a candidate for governor and lieutenant governor.

There are other races in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties as well.

Turnout is expected to be light, 20 percent of registered Republicans and Democrats or less.

In Jefferson County, that would mean 5,000 Republicans voting, and 3,500 Democrats voting.

Because of court challenges, this is the first of two primary days this summer - the second, on August 23, will pick candidates for congress.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Arguably, the biggest races are for Jefferson County sheriff and state Assembly.

The Republican primary for sheriff will determine who the next sheriff is, since there is no Democrat running. The three candidates - Pete Barnett, Perry Golden, Gerald Delosh - are either current or retired members of the sheriff’s department.

The 116th state Assembly “River District” Republican primary pits Watertown businessman and county Legislator Scott Gray against Lisbon businesswoman Susan Duffy. The district takes in all the towns along the Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River shoreline from southern Jefferson County up through Massena and including the city of Watertown.

Since there is no Democrat running, the outcome of the primary will determine the likely winner of the race, though Duffy - who also has the Conservative Party line - has vowed to continue campaigning if she loses today.

In Lewis County, there are Republican and Conservative party primaries for county court judge. Incumbent Daniel King is being challenged by Caleb Petzoldt. If King wins one or both primaries, the race still goes on to November, since Petzoldt is also on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.

In St. Lawrence County, there is a Conservative Party primary for Surrogate’s Court, pitting Michelle Holmes Ladoucer against Nick Pignone. But regardless of the outcome, this race will go to election day in November, with Ladoucer as the Democrat and Pignone as the Republican.

Republicans will pick among four men for governor - Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino, Lee Zeldin and Harry Wilson.

Democrats will pick from three candidates - incumbent governor Kathy Hochul, Thomas Suozzi and Jumaane Williams. Separately, Democrats will pick one of three candidates - Antonio Delgado, Diana Reyna and Ana Maria Archila - for lieutenant governor.

Also in St. Lawrence County, there’s a primary in St. Lawrence County Legislature District 12, with incumbent John Burke against Renee Azzopardi. If Burke wins, this race is settled, since he also has the Democratic line.

In District 7, there’s a Republican primary: Rick Perkins vs Kevin Beary. Rick Perkins is the incumbent. He also has the Conservative Party nomination. This race is settled if he wins.

In the town of Lawrence, there’s a Republican primary for a three-year unexpired term on the town council. Richard Lavier Jr. and Cameron Murray are the candidates. Because no one else has filed for the seat, this primary settles the winner.

In Edwards, there’s a Republican primary to fill a one-year unexpired term on the town council. Jan Lennox and Robert Tresidder II are the candidates.

