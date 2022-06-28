Becoming sunny & staying comfortable

(WWNY) - We’ll be getting back to heat and humidity, but not today.

Any early morning rain showers will move off quickly and we’ll end up with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.

We’ll have another night with lows in the 50s.

It will be a bit warmer and a little more humid on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with a very small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and muggy on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Our hottest day is Friday. It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We’ll have sunny skies on Sunday and the Fourth of July. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days.

