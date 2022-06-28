Boy rushed to Syracuse hospital after bike - trailer collision

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A 14 year old boy was rushed by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday afternoon, after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pick-up truck and trailer.

The 14 year old was riding on Liberty Street when he ran into the path of a truck and trailer at the intersection of Liberty and Lakeview Drive, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The bike hit the front right corner of the trailer, throwing the boy off the bicycle.

He was flown to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Deputies did not release his name.

The operator of the truck, Timothy Frasher, 42, of Dexter, was not injured.

Dexter Fire, Guilfoyle Ambulance and Lifenet assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

