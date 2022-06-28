Advertisement

Boy rushed to Syracuse hospital after bike - trailer collision

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A 14 year old boy was rushed by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday afternoon, after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pick-up truck and trailer.

The 14 year old was riding on Liberty Street when he ran into the path of a truck and trailer at the intersection of Liberty and Lakeview Drive, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The bike hit the front right corner of the trailer, throwing the boy off the bicycle.

He was flown to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Deputies did not release his name.

The operator of the truck, Timothy Frasher, 42, of Dexter, was not injured.

Dexter Fire, Guilfoyle Ambulance and Lifenet assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg

Latest News

DNA evidence helped identify remains.
78 years after his death, a missing World War II soldier is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
DNA evidence helped identify remains.
78 years after his death, a missing World War II soldier is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemet
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Watertown Tuesday.
Senator Schumer wants to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs to $35 per month
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb