LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Chris A. Eisenhower, 71, of LaFargeville, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 10, 1950, in Watertown, New York, he was the son of Roscoe and Patricia Strough Eisenhower.

Chris was raised in Glen Park, where he attended General Brown Central High School. Following his graduation in 1969, he then entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as an army cadet. While at West Point, his most notable achievement was the “Plebe of the Year Award,” which is given to an outstanding cadet. After leaving West Point, he moved to Valparaiso, Indiana and began a career with Wick’s Lumber. He then moved to New Hampshire to start his own construction business, Cross Country Builders. Chris had a passion and love for building houses; especially his own. In the early 1990s, he moved back to the Brownville area, where he began working for White’s Lumber and Samaritan Medical Center as a construction manager, until he was medically retired in 2009.

Chris married Tina Beerman Brown on July 16, 2005. Two previous marriages ended in divorce.

He was a past member of the Watertown Elks Lodge 496, the Dexter American Legion - Post 557, and the Watertown Eagles Club 782.

Chris enjoyed coaching youth sports for many years, spending time with family, golf, darts, horseshoes, hunting, fishing, football, NASCAR, going to camp, and always was up for a good game of poker. He also loved his pets Nova and Bailee. Chris was especially known for his quick wit and his famous one-liners.

He is survived by his wife Tina; a son, Mickey (Teresa); two daughters: Carrie (LeRoy) Meeks and Justina (Julie) Burrows; three brothers: Steve (Linda), Roscoe (Cindy) and David (Jan) Eisenhauer; a son in law, George (Bud) Van Horn; a brother in law, Ronnie Timmerman; two uncles: Al Strough and Virgil (Terry) Eisenhauer; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and pets.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roscoe and Patricia; a son Stephen; a daughter, Tara Van Horn; and a sister, Katherine Timmerman.

The family would like to acknowledge Melissa Geyer and the staff from Hospice of Jefferson County who were instrumental in Chris’ care.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. However, against his will, there will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Brownville American Legion from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A private burial will take place in Brownville Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris’ name to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

